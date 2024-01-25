Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

