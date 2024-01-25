Truist Financial Boosts Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

