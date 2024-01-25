TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TTGPF stock remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

