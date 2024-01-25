Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 515,074 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.