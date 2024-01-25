Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.25. 228,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

