Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 121,227 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $54,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 16,261,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,935,041. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

