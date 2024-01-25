UBS Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $488.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.31.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $431.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

