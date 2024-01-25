UBS Group Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

RJF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

