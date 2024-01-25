Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.16% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after buying an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $123,335,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.25. 689,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

