Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 225.4% in January

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,024,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 372,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.