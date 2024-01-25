Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00014313 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $65.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00163366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010111 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.78468829 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 921 active market(s) with $74,959,173.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.