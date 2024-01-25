United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at HSBC

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

UMC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

