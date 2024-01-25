V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
V Technology stock remained flat at $21.84 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.
About V Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.