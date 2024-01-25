VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
NYSE EGY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
