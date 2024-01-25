VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.