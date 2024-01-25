Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valaris by 26.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 990,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth $27,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 139,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.