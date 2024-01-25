Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,679. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

