Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Value Partners Group Price Performance
Shares of Value Partners Group stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Value Partners Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Value Partners Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Value Partners Group
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What are fintech companies?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.