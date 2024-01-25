Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Value Partners Group stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Value Partners Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

