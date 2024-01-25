Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Lifted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $35,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

