Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lessened by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,271. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

