Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 26,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

