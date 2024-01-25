Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $112.53. 553,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,153. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

