Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

