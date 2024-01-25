Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.65. 68,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,366. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $272.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

