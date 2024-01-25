Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.88. 549,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,020. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average is $218.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

