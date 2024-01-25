Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $217.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $171.17 and a one year high of $217.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

