Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 17.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 267,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,954. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

