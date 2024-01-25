Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,312. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

