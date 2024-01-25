Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $193,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,568. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.07. The company has a market capitalization of $358.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

