Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,396. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $95.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

