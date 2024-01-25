Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $4,234,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 360,797 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

