Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 826,591 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $324,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.47. 652,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,225. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

