Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $371,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARE traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $122.55. 304,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

