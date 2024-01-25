Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $243,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PH traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.19. The stock had a trading volume of 354,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $477.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.