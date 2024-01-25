Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $431,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

