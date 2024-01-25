Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,567,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $264,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.18. 2,382,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,987. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

