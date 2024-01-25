Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $396.72 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,726,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.17% of Old Republic International worth $396,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,927,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 2,691,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile



Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

