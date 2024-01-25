Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $408.74 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,965 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $408,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $8.12 on Thursday, hitting $625.58. 965,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

