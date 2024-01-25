Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $427.98 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 425,549 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Amphenol worth $427,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Amphenol by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

