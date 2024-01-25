Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.00% of Genpact worth $328,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.07. 781,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,211. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.