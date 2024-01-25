Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112,327 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $714,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.45. 7,961,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,808,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,609 shares of company stock valued at $291,298,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Free Report

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

