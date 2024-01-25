Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the period. Westlake makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Westlake worth $420,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 128,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.61.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

