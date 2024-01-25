Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,497 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Hilton Worldwide worth $269,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HLT traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.27. 658,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.