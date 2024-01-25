Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Tyson Foods worth $252,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. 596,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,490. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

