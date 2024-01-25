VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Stock Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $878,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 677,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 237,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UITB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 27,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.