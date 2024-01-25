Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 138,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

