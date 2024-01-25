Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 2,336,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $216,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.