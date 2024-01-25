Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Update

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 250.4% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Visium Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:VISM traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 278,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Visium Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

