Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Update

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 250.4% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Visium Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:VISM traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 278,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Visium Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
About Visium Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visium Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What are fintech companies?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.