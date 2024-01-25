W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,146. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $9,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

