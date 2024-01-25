W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

WRB stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 871,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

