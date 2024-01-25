Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $23.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

